REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council awarded the Citizen of the Month for January to Rick Young, co-owner and president of Sintergy.
Young was not at the meeting, and instead the award was accepted by Roger Jones, human resources and facilities director of Sintergy.
“They’ve shown a strong commitment to Reynoldsville, and have been making improvements, and they’re adding a $1.4 million addition to their building, which is pretty much a sign they’re planning on staying,” Bill Cebulskie, council president, said.
Sintergy has been operating in the borough for 11 and a half years. Young was one of the three men who founded Sintergy in 2003, already with an extensive background in powder metal manufacturing. The business was “created using a common sense and logical approach resulting in an agile company that can react quickly to our customer’s expectations of quality and on-time delivery,” according to the company’s website.
In 2010, Sintergy constructed its new facility in Reynoldsville, moving into the larger facility that December. The Reynoldsville facility includes more than 50,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space.
“In the past five years, our secondary area has been growing at a rate requiring the additional floor space. With several CNC lathes, multiple machining centers, and including dual spindle turning centers. Our total facility at this time is over 83,000 square feet and we still have plans for the next 28,000 when it would be needed to support our customers,” the website reads.
The company is also partnering with the borough on the project to make an access road into the industrial park, where Sintergy is located.
“They’re putting in a lot of the leg work there,” Cebulskie said. “...because their building can be used as the matching funds.”