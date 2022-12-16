HARRISBURG – State Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) announced four 25th Senatorial District local law enforcement agencies were awarded grants by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) through the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program.
“These grants were created by the General Assembly as part of the state budget approved in July,” said Dush. “The funding through PCCD can be used for many different projects or purchases to enhance public safety, such as communications system upgrades, body-worn or in-car cameras, recruitment and retention, training, surveillance cameras, automated license plate readers and more.”
Grant recipients included:
- Ridgway Borough, Elk County ($111,532) for body-worn cameras and related peripherals.
- St. Marys City, Elk County ($158,819) for body-worn cameras and related expenses; defensive tactics instructor training; and overtime for officers to attend use of force training.
- State College Borough, Centre County ($2,977,553) for a records management system (RMS) that is compliant with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS); an EvidenceOnQ+ Evidence Management System; Zebra handheld scanners; a Zebra thermal transfer desktop printer; a Panasonic Toughbook mobile command system; Civilian Response Team members; peer-to-peer training; a motivational speaker; and recruitment materials.
- Lock Haven City, Clinton County ($772,476) for portable and mobile radios along with a base station.
PCCD approved grants to 197 law enforcement agencies totaling $135 million statewide.