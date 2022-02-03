PUNXSUTAWNEY — Rita Levy was named the Punxsutawney Woman of the Year at the Groundhog Banquet Tuesday evening for all of her dedication and generosity to the community. Though she was not there to accept the award in person, she did record a “thank you” speech ahead of time.
Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel announced Levy, sharing some of the many ways she contributes to the community, and what led to her being selected.
“Our Woman of the Year is down to earth. She sells raffle tickets to support the Lindsey Fire Department. She donates generously to the small train that helps the children with cleft palates, and the Alzheimer’s Association. She also supports a host of local organizations, including the Cancer Society, the Community Center, the Theatre Arts Guild, SSCD –the church and the school, the First Baptist Church, and the Salvation Army,” Dunkel said.
Levy also volunteers to serve lunch at a few places in town, and has helped with the American Red Cross. She is also the treasurer of the Punxsutawney Beta Sorority.
“I am both thrilled and humbled to be named Punxsutawney Woman of the Year,” Levy said.
Levy moved to the area in 1960 when she met and married her husband, who she said was one of the only people in town she knew when first moving there.
“When I first moved to Punxsutawney in 1960 the only people I knew were my husband John, and his brother Sam. From my first day here I felt welcomed and at home. Everyone is so friendly. I have formed so many great relationships here, and I am proud to call Punxsutawney my home,” Levy said.
Dunkel also described her as a “very friendly and social butterfly” who used to enjoy playing bridge and still loves attending exercise classes at the community center with friends. Levy is also a longtime volunteer with the Van Dyke Dance Company.
She has been a background helper, especially when her grandchildren were involved. She never missed a single one of their dance recitals or a ballgame.
“Her nominator says she’s a good neighbor, a supportive friend who never fails to lend a hand. The Woman of the Year Committee is delighted to announce our 2021 Woman of the Year, Rita Levy,” Dunkel said.
Levy’s children Rick and Beth attended the banquet to accept the award on her behalf. Their grandfather, Ben Levy, was a previous Man of the Year recipient.
“Thank you to the committee and to the community for the great honor. Happy Groundhog Day and God bless,” Rita Levy said.