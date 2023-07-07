BROCKWAY – Right in the middle of Brockway’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, a Brockway institution celebrated a facelift and a reimagined menu.
The Rocky Grill held its grand reopening and ribbon cutting on July 3, the day before the town turned out to celebrate America’s birthday.
“We know the Fourth of July is busy, and people come for the Fourth, and when everyone’s coming in the day before, they have to go somewhere to eat,” Rocky Grill’s Morgan Rendos said.
Front managers Rendos, Walter Shirley and kitchen manager Brett Snyder are excited to have the community see the completed renovations and update menu at the Grill, especially since some people only come to Brockway once a year for the Fourth celebrations.
“Opening on the Fourth was something we didn’t really do before,” Snyder said. “We didn’t get a lot of interest because people were into what they were doing, but now, we thought, ‘Why not?’”
The Grill underwent massive renovations inside and out. Since Brian Rendos and his family took over the location, the interior has been reimagined, the exterior has undergone a major facelift, and the restaurant is opening a space for outdoor dining. Snyder and the other kitchen manager, Joshua Yanek, had worked at the grill under the previous managers, and while everyone praised the previous owners, they are all excited about the restaurant’s growth.
“We’re trying to show people we’re not just a fine-dining establishment,” Snyder said. “We’re working through our ‘teenage years’ here, showing people that you can have a fine-dining experience and also get good food at a lower dollar amount.”
The menu is not the most obvious change at Rocky Grill, and the ongoing exterior changes are generating some buzz in the community.
“People are starting to see that the building is coming back to life,” Shirley said. “This building is glowing. People were driving by and nearly hit the Brockway Drug sign looking at what is happening here. All in all, people want to know, want to see what’s happening, and there’s a lot of talk. People want to see who we are now and what we’ve done.”
When the Rendos family took over the restaurant, the focus was building on what made Rocky Grill unique and expanding beyond what people expected to see on the menu.
The managers said that they work together, not really allowing a separation between “front” and “back” like they have seen in other restaurants. They all cited that connection as part of the Grill’s personality.
“Front and back, we try to push each other and inspire each other,” Snyder said. “And people are really seeing that. For us, this job feels like a hobby, we all come in and do what we love to do. That’s important for building a team.”
Rocky Grill has been open during the renovation, and the community is encouraged to stop by at different times to see how versatile the environment of Rocky Grill can be.
“If you want a slower night, stop in during the week,” Rendos said. “But we’re packed during the weekend, so if you like that, come in and check us out.”
“We’re opening the doors up for the community to come in and have a good meal,” Shirley said. “They can have a fine-dining experience or a casual experience. People can come in as they are, and they can sit down here and feel comfortable.”
So far, the community is responding positively to the new menu items at Rocky Grill, but they are also happy to find their old favorites have not gone away.
“I see more people coming in here, new faces, and people who have said, ‘I just heard about this place,’” Rendos explained. “The feedback has been very good. We hear what they say, and we tweak what we’re cooking to help give people what they want.”
“It’s really fun for us because we have the opportunity to do what we need to,” Snyder said. “We hear what everyone is saying, and we can incorporate that feedback, which is really cool. Overall, everything is well received.”
“I was surprised at what menu items were popular,” Rendos said. “For example, the duck. I didn’t know how duck would go over, but we sell out every week so far. The wakame, people said it was different, and they liked it. But also, people liked their normal stuff, and we keep that, and we offer these items as specials. People love it because I think they like a little change.”
“When a plate goes out, I like to see customers’ faces when they see it,” Shirley said. “It’s that wow factor when we do something different.”
Rocky Grill offers a monthly Brazilian steak night, they rotate specials throughout the month, and even offer brunches occasionally. The next steak night will be July 27.
“We’re also hoping to do some outside cooking with our new outdoor seating,” Snyder said. “Open kitchens are fun because you can see what’s going on.”
In addition, the Grill has catering, with more information available on its website.
“If someone came to us and asked us to cater, we can do it,” Rendos said. “We can do a group as small as 10 people and up to 200 people. We’ll work with you on your menu, whatever your vision is, we can do it.”
After the ribbon cutting, the staff at Rocky Grill hope to continue to impress regulars and people traveling through Brockway. They also hope that the new look of the restaurant will make Fourth of July visitors stop in and have a look.
“When people come to the stop light and see Rocky Grill, they’re going to be shocked,” Shirley said. “It’s going to stand out, and people might think, ‘That didn’t look like that when I was here before.’”
More about the Rocky Grill, including hours, menu items, and catering, can be found at its website, www.therockygrill.com.