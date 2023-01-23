SYKESVILLE — The first planning meeting was held for the 2023 Run/Walk for Someone Special on Saturday morning, preparing for the event coming in April.
The Run/Walk for Someone Special which benefits The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 with a rain date of Sunday, April 23. The board met Saturday to prepare for the run, the raffle, and further fundraising efforts.
Pat Mowrey ran through a list of all the phone calls that have been made as part of the preparations. A call was made to the Sykesville Borough for permission to have the event there once again, and to have the borough police officer scheduled to help the day of the event. Additionally, the Sykesville Ambulance will be there for the event.
Mowrey further said he has spent hours on the phone with PennDOT for permission to close the road down, saying the form was changed from years past.
A topic of discussion was the T-shirts for this year’s run, and the leftovers from last year. Last year’s shirts were white with blue lettering, so it was suggested some of them be donated to Camp Friendship for tie-dying. This year’s shirts will also be navy with white letters to match last year’s and blend together during the run.
Board member Bill Cuba also touched on the donation letters that are sent out each year. With the board consisting of people from all around the county and beyond, he asked everyone to look over the corporate donation letter and suggest any newer businesses not included on the list for possible donations.
“If you know a business, a newer business, that would be a good idea, look to see if they’re on here… and just write it at the bottom so we can send those out,” said Cuba.
Sponsors levels of the event are as follows:
Platinum –$5,000
- This level gets the sponsor on the back of the T-shirts.
- A plaque presented to a representative of the business at the event.
- Business mentioned in all advertisements.
- Business name and logo on event posters.
- Business name on the Platinum Sponsor poster at the event and ad spot in the event brochure.
- A social media “shout-out” thank you to the business.
- And a banner at the event with recognition and mile markers along the event route.
Gold –$1,000 to $4,999
- Business mentioned in all advertisements.
- Business name and logo on event posters.
- Business name on the Gold Sponsor poster at the event and ad spot in the event brochure.
- A social media “shout-out” thank you to the business.
- Mile markers along the event route.
Silver –$500 to $999
- Business name and logo on event posters.
- Business name on the Silver Sponsor poster at the event and ad spot in the event brochure.
- A social media “shout-out” thank you to the business.
- Mile markers along the event route.
Bronze –$250 to $499
- Business name on the Bronze Sponsor poster at the event and ad spot in the event brochure.
- Mile markers along the event route.
The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties Director Carla Ferko also arranged for the life skills class at the Punxsutawney Area High School to help stuff the envelopes for the corporate letters.
“That’s great because we used to always have to sit and do those here and it was kind of a distraction,” Cuba said.
All money raised through the event is used to provide summer camps to children and adults with special needs, who live in Jefferson and Clearfield counties. These camps are held annually at Camp Friendship in Reynoldsville. The money also helps to support the two Recreation and Respite Clubs run by The Arc in DuBois and Punxsutawney.
Those interested in details about the Run/Walk can visit the Facebook page or go to the website www.jcarc.org