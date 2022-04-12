SYKESVILLE — This year’s 42nd annual Run/Walk for Someone Special raised a total of $63,756 Sunday in Sykesville.
This money benefits The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties to fund Camp Friendship, the rest and respite clubs, and other programs to benefit those with special needs.
The top earning team this year was Will’s Walkers with $10,122, and the top individual earner was Will Cuba with $7,771. Will received the John Orsich Award, named for a man who participated in the run for a long time, and raised $33,000 by himself over the years simply by knocking on doors.
“John knocked on all these doors and walked a lot of miles in the snow, wind, and rain… John put a lot of miles in walking and raised an awful lot of money,” Frank Hetrick, of the event committee, said.
Will Cuba and his friends and family make up the Will’s Walkers team. His dad Bill Cuba is also the vice president of the Jefferson County Arc, and co-chair of the Run/Walk.
“Thanks to all my friends and family who support my team,” Will said.
“We’re very lucky, we’re very blessed with a wonderful group of friends, and every year they show up and support us and donate money, and come to the race,” Bill Cuba said.
The second highest earning team was Jen’s Joggers with $6,005, including $5,945 by Jennifer Roberts.
“Many years I’ve been on the board for this community, and for all of us. We are so blessed, and we’re so honored to have all of you because we mean so much to everyone,” Roberts said.
Bill Cuba said the run was a success again this year, even with the weather. This was also the third year for the “stroll and roll” category, and there was more attention given to this group. The stroll and rollers were the first group to leave the starting line this year.
“It’s the community support that makes this event what it is, and we have a lot of loyal followers,” Bill Cuba said.
Bill Cuba is so involved with the event because his son Will has Down syndrome, and utilizes many of the camps and programs The Arc offers. He said it’s great to see the smiles the programs put on all the participants’ faces, and the area is “very lucky” to have such resources and a supportive community.
There were a total of 149 finishers in the 2-mile race of 72 men and 77 women, and 18 total finishers in the 5-mile race of 10 men and eight women.
Top finishers of the 2-mile race were:
Men
- David Kunselman, 16, Punxsutawney, 13:13
- Joshua Watt, 39, Blairsville, 13:51
Women
- Izzy Keister, 12, Brockport, 15:48
- Alyse Smith, 16, Mahaffey, 17:30
Top finishers in the 5-mile race were:
Men
- Ron Liscio, 37, of Pittsburgh, 31:33
- Doug Craft, 61, of Punxsutawney, 34:49
Women
- Stephanie Strishock, 38, of Brockway, 44:34
- Marla Zaffuto, 47, of Rockton, 46:35
Other notable finishers were Joe Cary, 90, of Rossiter and Birdy Farrell, 85, of Punxsutawney who were the oldest to complete the 2-mile race. Johnny Patrus, 74, of Valencia was the oldest participant to complete the 5-mile race.
Timing services for the races were provided by Runners High, and a complete listing of race results can be found at runhigh.com. Photos of the top runners in each age category for both races can be found at jcarc.org.
The sound system for the day was courtesy of Phil Cushing, and the Run/Walk committee thanked the Inner Circle of Punxsutawney for bringing Punxsutawney Phil to the race registration.