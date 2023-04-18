SYKESVILLE — The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties raised a record $70,000 at the Run/Walk for Someone Special on Sunday.
The Arc Executive Director Carla Ferko said breaking the record was amazing, and she is grateful for the consistent support of the community. The Arc beat its previous record of $67,300 from 2014, according to Ferko.
“For this time of the year, we were just in awe, and what an amazing community that supports this. We understand how hard the times are and everybody is struggling, but they never let this organization down,” Ferko said.
This money benefits The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties to fund Camp Friendship, the rest and respite clubs, and other programs to benefit those with special needs.
“The Run Committee and the Arc of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties are eternally grateful for the participation and support that it receives from the generous people in the area. Without this financial support, the five summer camps for the special needs individuals at Camp Friendship would not be possible,” said Frank Hetrick of the event committee.
The top three individual money collectors recognized were:
- Zach Walker –$7,660
- Jennifer Roberts –$7,370
- Will Cuba –$6,083
The top three groups that fundraised were:
- Will’s Walkers –$9,053
- Team Zach –$7,740
- Jenn’s Joggers –$7,430
The event is broken down into a 2-mile run and a 5-mile run. The 2-mile race had 210 finishers and the 5-mile had 18 finishers.
The 5-mile race winners were Ron Liscio, 38, in the male division with a time of 36:21, and Suzanne McFall, 42, in the female division with a time of 41:28.
The 2-mile winners were David Kunselman, 17, of Punxsutawney in the male division with a time of 12:22 and Sierra Sell, 14, of DuBois in the female division with a time of 12:35.
Timing services were provided by Runners High and a complete list of the race results can be viewed online at runhigh.com. Photos of the top runners in each age category for both races can be found at jcarc.org.
The annual Gary Stormer Volunteer Plaque was presented to Bill Cuba and his family, of DuBois, for their years of dedication to the Run/Walk. Bill and his family also make up this year’s top collecting team of Will’s Walkers, and his son, Will, was recognized as the third top collecting individual.
A plaque was also awarded to Don Leidl and his family for their years of dedicated service to the Run/Walk.
DuBois Central Catholic School will be hosting their own run to benefit The Arc on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the school. This is the first time for this event, and the school will donate the money raised to The Arc to be added to this year’s total raised.