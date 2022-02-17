SYKESVILLE — The annual Run/Walk for Someone Special is set to take place in Sykesville again this year, returning to its traditional date in April.
The 42nd annual Run/Walk is scheduled for April 10 at the Sykesville Town Hall. The 2021 event was moved to September due to COVID-19 concerns, and the 2020 event was canceled entirely.
Executive Director of The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties Carla Ferko is happy to be moving the event back to its April time slot.
“It is with great excitement that we would like to announce that our 42nd Run or Walk for Someone Special is back at its usual time of the year,” Ferko said.
All money raised through the event is used to provide summer camps to children and adults with special needs, who live in Jefferson and Clearfield counties. These camps are held annually at Camp Friendship in Reynoldsville.
“Although we didn’t have the Run/Walk in April, we were still fortunate enough to be able to provide five different summer camps in 2021,” Ferko said.
The first camp was held in June for Punxsutawney residents and then followed by the DuBois camp. In July, the Brookville, Brockway and early intervention camps were held. The last of the camps was for the autism community in August.
“It was a true blessing to be able to provide camps again this summer. Not only does the Run or Walk support five camps but it also helps to support our two Recreation and Respite Clubs in Punxsutawney and DuBois,” Ferko said.
These clubs provide recreational opportunities for people 18 years old or older with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Ferko said having a place to socialize is often referred to as “a dream come true to these individuals.” The need for such establishments evolved when the organization saw the lack of opportunities provided after graduating high school.
Those interested in details about the Run/Walk can visit the Facebook page or go to the website www.jcarc.org to print a registration form or donate early through the firstgiving.org link, also on the website. Pre-registration must be completed by Friday, April 5 at midnight, or printed registrations can be brought to the check-in station the day of the event along with money collected.
Registration begins at the Sykesville Town Hall at 1:30 p.m. and the race begins at 3 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate has the option to run or walk two miles or run five miles. Ferko said the committee is also excited about the Stroll and Roll race, which is a short race for those with disabilities who cannot participate in the longer walk or run.
Trophies and ribbons will be awarded to finishers in a variety of age groups with prizes given to the top money collectors. There will also be games, food, prizes, and silent auction items.
“We would like to thank all the local businesses for their donations and continued support over the years. It is really amazing how wonderful this community is at supporting our Run/Walk. We also can’t forget the numerous volunteers who donate so much of their time to make this happen,” Ferko said.
Those with questions are encouraged to call Bill Cuba Jr. at 814-591-6800 or Pat Mowrey at 814-591-0949.