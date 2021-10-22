DuBOIS – Steve Russo, a Sandy Township, Treasure Lake, resident recently announced his candidacy as a write-in candidate for DuBois School Director in District B. Voters in District B, which is made up of Sandy, Huston, Union and Bloom townships, and Falls Creek Borough, will need to write his name into their ballot on Nov. 2.
According to his announcement, Russo has been a lifelong resident of the DuBois area and his family settled in the West Sandy area approximately 120 years ago. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Rebecca, for 17 years and has two daughters, one in middle school and one in high school.
He began working at a local automobile dealership shortly after high school and was employed there for 19 years, having worked his way up to shop foreman. He trained to become a certified municipal police officer and worked patrol in Reynoldsville, DuBois, and Clearfield. Currently, he is employed as a Maintenance Lead at a powder metallurgy facility in DuBois.
“Having a day job provides me the opportunity to be of service to my community and also, more importantly, to be a hands-on parent in my children’s education,” Russo said about his last-minute candidacy. “I believe being a voice for families requires sound judgment, common sense, the ability to work well with others, and always keeping in mind what is the best thing that will inspire, educate, and keep our kids safe.”
Russo said that he loves the DuBois community and the entire region and feels blessed to be working and raising a family in this community. He believes his background and involvement with the community will allow him to make a difference by being elected to the school board and hopes to offer another voice for the community on the board.
“I acknowledge that the current pandemic has created many challenges for school leadership that could not have been anticipated,” Russo said. “I’m not running because I believe our school has done a bad job at something or because I want to institute dramatic changes. I am running because I want to be involved and help maintain a high level of education for my children and your children. I think allowing new people to take part on a board level is very important to this process and it is time for some changes to allow fresh ideas to come forward.”
Russo said that when he heard there was a group looking for potential write-in candidates to oppose incumbent school board members, he felt that this would be a good opportunity to start his involvement. He believes that all opinions should be respected and that the current frustration over pandemic issues should not be an excuse to dismiss or belittle people willing to speak up about their children’s education.
“Without a sound educational background, kids will not succeed,” Russo said. “Drugs are a major problem in our area. We need to stay on top of what transpires in the school, on the playgrounds, and other events. Our kids need to keep us informed of what they are being taught in the classrooms, as well as being taught to respect the teachers. Schools should be safe havens for kids, not mind battlegrounds. My education in the DuBois schools prepared me for my work as a family man. My goal is to ensure our kids get the same chance at life that I had. And I will work tirelessly to that end.”
There are two open four-year seats for Region B. Appearing on the ballot will be incumbents Jeffrey S. Madinger and Lawrence Joseph Salone, who both crossfiled in the primary election.