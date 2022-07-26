DuBOIS — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Monday that the District Attorney’s Office funded the purchase of a ventilation hood and system to be housed at the City of DuBois Police Department.
Safety equipment to benefit DuBois PD paid for with drug forfeiture funds
