Drug Forfeiture Account used to purchase police equipment

Pictured (from left) are DuBois City Police Cpl. Matthew Robertson, DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, and DuBois City Police Assistant Chief Dustin Roy.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Monday that the District Attorney’s Office funded the purchase of a ventilation hood and system to be housed at the City of DuBois Police Department.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos