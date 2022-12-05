PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Salvation Army of Punxsutawney has announced its participation in an ambitious challenge from the head of the organization itself, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, to raise more money in an effort to bring in $1.5 million over the course of just four hours December 9 with the help of the Punxsutawney Rotary Club. This year, donations given at that time will be matched.
The local chapter of The Salvation Army is throwing its hat in the ring at Walmart on Dec.9th from noon to 4 p.m. to compete while raising funds for services in Punxsutawney amid the holidays and into the new year.
“We have expanded the time we spend ringing bells and raising funds at our iconic Red Kettles each year so we can provide Christmas gifts, food, and more to families around the holidays,” said Lt. Matt Stacy, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Punxsutawney. “But even so, the need we have seen take shape over the last few years makes events like the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge even more important. It is a rallying cry for our supporters and a boost of excitement to get out there and do our best Dec. 9.”
“It’s a prize in itself when people from all walks of life give what they can to help others at the kettle,” said Lt. Stacy Stacy. “Raising $1.5 million nationally this year will be a sign to everyone that there are a lot of caring people out there.”
One hundred percent of the funds raised through the Red Kettles stay local to support services during the holidays and into the new year.
Interested individuals can visit https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/western-pennsylvania/punxsutawney/ to learn more about how to help this year. Anyone needing services or knowing someone in need, should contact the Punxsutawney Corps at 814-938-5530 to ask about available local services.