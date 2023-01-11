PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Salvation Army of Punxsutawney recently concluded its Red Kettle Campaign and moves into the new year poised to be of service to its community after exceeding its goal.
The campaign began on Nov. 24, 2022 and ended on Christmas Eve. Volunteers, community groups, and church members volunteered 192 hours at the red kettles in an effort to raise a goal of $30,000.
Lt. Matt and Stacy Stacy of the local Salvation Army organized the campaign and were concerned about the giving trends in the context of a post-COVID, inflated economy. But that didn’t seem to deter them from succeeding.
“We trusted our community. We haven’t been here long, but enough to see a spirit of generosity and care for what happens to others in this town. It’s very optimistic and inspiring.”, Matt Stacy said.
The Red Kettle Campaign raised a significant portion of the goal, but a lack of volunteers was hindering the campaign. That was until Dec. 19, when the National Salvation Army pledged to match a kettle at Walmart. Matt Stacy made arrangements with the Punxsutawney Rotary Club and other volunteers to cover that kettle which raised more than $6,000.
The Stacys were excited to announce a total of just over $34,000 raised for the programs, services and events The Salvation Army offers in Punxsutawney.
“The next step is to consider how we will best use the funds to help others get back on their feet and succeed as well.” Matt Stacy said. “We’re very thankful to everyone who supported the cause and we love you!”
It’s not too late to support The Salvation Army of Punxsutawney. You can show your support by:
- Mailing a check
- Donating online on their website
- Visiting them on social media @TSAPunxsy
- Visiting their location at 229 W. Mahoning St.
If you or someone you know is in need, call The Salvation Army at 814-938-55330 and schedule an appointment.