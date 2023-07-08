PUNXSUTAWNEY — What started as a hobby at home has evolved into a full-scale operation in Punxsutawney set to open its doors this coming Friday, July 14.
For brewers and business partners Jason Huffman and Matt Koppenhaver, the creation of Sandfly Brewing Company has taken years of hard work. Now, they are seeing their efforts come full circle, renovating a facility ready to serve the public.
“I started home brewing in winter of 2017 and when word got out that I did that, he (Matt) kinda popped his head in one day,” Huffman said. “We bounced recipes back and forth, what worked, what didn’t. We did some festivals and here we are.”
Huffman and Koppenhaver both have roots in Punxsutawney, making it the perfect home for their new venture. The building, located at 659 S. Main St. Ext., was previously a car wash and natural gas filling station, offering some unique features that played nicely for a brewery.
A signature is the large canopy featured high above an outdoor seating area, giving patrons options of where to enjoy their beer during warmer months. The outdoor space will also be where food trucks set up, with plans for possible entertainment in the works.
“I think it’s a great area, good exposure up here,” Huffman said. “Our friend over there (The Barking Lot), they have a do-it-yourself dog wash, with a dog park eventually, which will bring even more people.” Sandfly and The Barking Lot share an address, but are in separate buildings.
Inside the brewery, visitors will find bar seating along with several tables, giving a rustic vibe with industrial accents. Five tanks are used to create their various beers, which will range from crisp staples to rotating seasonal favorites.
“We want to do a variety,” Huffman said. “My favorite is a more traditional, clean tasting beer. But we’ll do IPAs, we’ll do stouts, sours and pilsners. Keep it seasonal.”
Huffman and Koppenhaver are both very process oriented with engineering backgrounds, a trait that is essential to brewing quality beer.
“The biggest thing is adjusting from our small scale to what we’re doing now,” Huffman said.
With growth also came a new name, again leaning on local ties.
According to history provided by the National Weather Service, “the name Punxsutawney comes from the Indian name for the location ‘ponksad-uteney’ which means ‘the town of the sandflies.’”
“It still has some Punxsy roots, and has a uniqueness to it,” Huffman said.
Merchandise showcasing the Sandfly name and logo will be available for purchase, ranging from shirts and hats to glassware and stickers.
Starting July 14, Sandfly will be open on Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit “Sandfly Brewing Company” on Facebook.