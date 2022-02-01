BROOKVILLE — Sandy McGuire recently retired from Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) as executive director after spending 43 years at the helm. She had been the executive director for Jefferson County Housing Authority since 1978, and prior she was executive director of Indiana County Housing Authority for a brief time.
Early in her career, McGuire obtained the Public Housing Manager certification from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. While under her direction, JCHA has received several recognitions, including the Bellamy Award for excellence in design for Beyer Avenue Family Complex and Jefferson Hi Rise Apartments in 1975, and most recently in 2019, JCHA received the PAHRA (PA Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authorities) Best Practices Award for their efforts in connection with a family homeless shelter that is operated in coordination with Community Action.
Her leadership has contributed to JCHA being designated as a high performing housing authority for several years. McGuire was recognized in 1999 for her outstanding service to PAHRA for which she served for many years as an officer. One memorable highlight of her career was a visit by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice in 2019. During that visit, DeFelice toured the Jefferson Street hi rise, administrative offices and the Beyer Avenue community.
Other accomplishments during McGuire’s tenure include the construction of additional public housing, and the growth of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program to include Mainstream and VASH vouchers. McGuire spent her career with JCHA advocating for the low income population and their housing needs. Deb Shook, newly appointed director said, “We will all miss Sandy’s wit, sense of humor and leadership. Her shoes are large ones to fill, but we all wish her the absolute best that retirement has to offer.”
As a tribute, JCHA organized a retirement luncheon for McGuire on Jan. 12, in the Jefferson Street hi rise social hall to honor her unconditional dedication. In attendance were board members, county commissioners, staff, and colleagues.
McGuire’s plans for retirement include travel and keeping busy within her community while spending time with her family.