DuBOIS — Sandy Township was recently named the Dirt, Gravel and Low-Volume Road Cooperator of the Year by the Clearfield County Conservation District.
The township cares for 82 road miles, 20.5 miles of water line and 24.7 miles of sewage line, according to a release from the district. It utilized various Environmentally Sensitive Maintenance techniques, DGLVR Program Specialist Mark Lyons noted.
“What I noticed Sandy Township doing over the past couple of years is really adhering to those techniques and practices,” Lyons said at a meeting. “The attention to detail is really above many other projects we’ve had.”
The district noted Public Works Director Matt Cook, along with Road Foreman Jody McKee and Assistant Road Foreman Brian Hunsberger, worked closely with district staff to make sure program standards were upheld.
The township displayed an understanding of the program and recommended practices through its attention to Old Bliss Run Road and Breck Road.
“Their previous projects on these two roads have been so exceptional that both roads have been granted additional funding in 2022 for second phase projects to be complete,” the district noted.
Sandy Township began participating in the DGLVR program a few years ago, according to Chairman Mike Gill.
“When they jumped in, they jumped in with both feet,” Gill said. “I’ve seen the projects that they’ve done, and I agree with Mark, they’re done top notch.”
The district noted that open communication and application of DGLVR program practices in Sandy Township “saved miles of local water resources from sediment pollution.”
Over the last two years, the pandemic impacted municipalities and the DGLVR program. Sandy Township is one of many municipalities that participated last year in the program.
“In 2021, it was no surprise that things looked a bit different for the program as they did the year before. With in-person meetings, site inspections, education events and construction activities being discouraged, the year took to another lethargic start,” the district stated. “As 2020 progressed into 2021, many participating municipalities braved the storm and began putting together amazing projects to help decrease road pollution to our local streams.”