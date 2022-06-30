The following are reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
June 25
- A Wilson Avenue resident reported there was a vehicle sitting on the street playing loud music. The vehicle left the area before police arrival.
- Employees of Curaleaf reported that someone parked a vehicle blocking access to their front door. The vehicle was unlocked and there was a Bible on the hood of the car and a strange note stating the vehicle owner was upset with the business.
- A 66-year-old employee of a cleaning company at DuBois Mall reported a coworker threw away his K-Cup coffee machine.
- Employees of Curaleaf reported that a 30-year-old DuBois man was blocking the entrance of the business and not letting anyone in. Upon arrival officers located the man and found he was mad because his medical card was expired, and the employee would not sell to him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
June 26
- Officers received a report that a gray truck and car were acting suspicious in the Walmart parking lot.
- A Snappy’s employee reported finding a bag of meth on the floor of the store. Officers took possession of the bag and disposed of it according to policy.
- A Kilmer Road resident reported that she was sitting on her porch and heard a buzzing sound, and then saw something with a blue flashing light hanging in her tree. Shortly after a male neighbor wearing a head lamp walked over and stood looking up in the tree. She told the man to leave her property and shortly after the buzzing started again and she realized it was a drone. She reported she felt this was not the first time he had flown the drone onto her property.
- A 35-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported that a man took her purse when she arrived at his Greenwood Cemetery home and would not give it back because he thought she had been drinking. Prior to police arrival, the man gave the purse back and the woman left the scene.
- A 22-year-old man was traveling on Forest Avenue and did not see a vehicle that was legally parked on the street and ran into it, causing severe damage to both vehicles.
June 27
- Officers received a report of a tractor-trailer parked illegally in front of the VA Clinic. Contact was made with the driver and the situation was handled without incident.
- A 53-year-old DuBois man reported damage to his vehicle two days prior, while he was at Lowe’s.