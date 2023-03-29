DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Clear overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.