DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors issued a statement Wednesday regarding the recent allegations against DuBois City Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave. He is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
Officials from Sandy Township and the City of DuBois have been working through the process of consolidating into a new third class city, which voters approved in 2021. The effective date of the municipal consolidation is Jan. 5, 2026.
"The Sandy Township Supervisors today expressed their deep disappointment in the announcement of criminal investigations and prosecution involving the alleged mismanagement of public funds in the City of DuBois," the supervisors' statement read. "The township was pleased that the city Manager, Herm Suplizio, was relieved of his responsibilities pending the outcome of the criminal process. The allegations set forth in the affidavit of probable cause indicate a level of fiscal mismanagement and lack of meaningful oversight that is deeply disturbing to everyone in the community. The fact that Sandy Township and the City of DuBois are in the midst of a voter-driven municipal consolidation makes the city’s financial troubles even more concerning.
"Sandy Township calls for an immediate and detailed financial investigation and thorough audit of the city’s accounts – including those recently found by authorities to have been kept 'off the books,'" the statement continued.
"The residents of both Sandy Township and the City of DuBois deserve to understand the impact of the alleged crimes on the fiscal status of the city in light of the consolidation process underway," said Bill Beers, chairman of the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors. "If a consolidation is to be done, it must be a fully transparent process built on a firm foundation of solid financial knowledge. We do not have that transparency or foundation now."
"Sandy Township is in talks with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development about DCED funding and executing an appropriate independent audit of the city’s finances," the statement said.
"The city’s fiscal status was a driving issue in the consolidation effort, and if some of the city’s revenues were misdirected and funds misspent, we must learn how it affects the assumptions underlying the consolidation analysis," said Supervisors' Vice Chairman Kevin Salandra.
"It would be most appropriate for anyone at the city involved in this deception and impropriety to step aside to allow for a candid appraisal of the effects these charges have on both communities," said Beers.
"Sandy Township has made no decisions whether at this juncture to seek guidance from the courts on whether and under what conditions the consolidation may be called into question," the statement continued.
"The consolidation can only be completed if the financial basis is known with certainty and confidence," said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
"Sandy Township understands the criminal process must be completed, but it is also reviewing carefully how deeply these recent developments may affect the consolidation effort. A thorough review of the city’s finances by an independent firm with no preexisting relationship with the city is the necessary first step to begin to gain back the trust of the community," the statement concluded.
After waiving his preliminary hearing last week, Suplizio was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His formal arraignment is scheduled for April 12 in the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom.
— Ben Destefan and Elaine Haskins of the Courier Express contributed to this article.