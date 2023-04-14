Peggy Brown Schneider has announced she will seek election to the office of Elk County Commissioner on the Republican ballot. Schneider is currently serving her ninth term as Elk County Treasurer.
Schneider started employment with the Treasurer’s office in 1982 as a clerk, advancing to deputy treasurer in 1986. She was commissioned acting treasurer in 1987 by Gov. Bob Casey to fill the unexpired term of the retiring treasurer.
Prior to serving Elk County, Peggy was a licensed insurance agent.
The treasurer plays a pivotal role in the successful management of county government.
The treasurer is the investment manager for the county.
During the past three years, Schneider added $276,720.90 earned interest income to the county coffers and is proud to announce that the county has ended another tax year with over a million dollars invested, according to her announcement.
Schneider serves with the Board of Commissioners on the Employees Retirement Board to assure members’ contributions are invested in a fiscally prudent manner for future retirees. Schneider also serves with the commissioners on the Salary Board and Prison Board in a policy making capacity.
Schneider’s record speaks for itself with her extensive government contacts, knowledge and years of government experience qualifying her to serve as Elk County Commissioner.