PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Republican Club welcomed members of the Punxsutawney Area School Board to its meeting last Thursday to address questions and concerns of the club members.
School board members Bob Cardamone and Katie Laska attended the meeting. Board member Matt Kengersky emailed Club President Rose Handyside that he planned to attend but was unfortunately going to be out of town the night of the meeting.
Cardamone and Laska clarified that they were not there to represent the Punxsutawney Area School District, but were there as individuals who sit on the board.
Questions and conversations from the audience covered a range of topics from the “Safe Space” initiative and recently removed sticker program, to bullying in schools, and outlandish rumors that have circulated the area.
The Safe Space initiative was a student-led program at the high school that the school board voted to discontinue. It included teachers voluntarily putting “safe space” stickers on their classrooms to show students they “will listen to them, affirm their chosen or shared name, pronouns, or other identities, and can refer them to someone in the school who they can talk to more.”
Doug Blose was the first to speak up, asking if the school board ever talks directly to teachers. He followed this by saying he has talked with teachers who would rather talk directly to the board because they don’t trust the administration.
Cardamone said when he and Laska first joined the board, they were told the teachers report to the administrators, and the administrators talk to the board. A council of teachers meets with the administration on a regular basis. He also said now that he has been on the board for several months, he has recently changed his opinion and is encouraging board members to do more interacting directly with teachers.
He said after the last school board meeting, he spoke with the union representative for the teachers and they are working on a mechanism to allow more open dialogue directly with the teachers.
Chad Horner, chairman of the Jefferson County Republicans, then pointed out the discussion of the Safe Space sticker program was brought to the club’s attention by teachers.
The next question again addressed the issue of the students being “abused” and “pressured” by some programs in the school regarding topics such as gender and racism. Cardamone said the school has no program regarding Critical Race Theory, and said it is not even taught at the college level, rather only at the advanced college level.
Regarding the issue of gender, Cardamone said everyone who spoke at the last board meeting spoke in favor of the sticker program.
“There’s people that view the fact that the school should be a totally safe place. And while I do think that’s the ideal. I mean, I believe the ideal is that our community should be an ideal, safe place. But I think the school is really a subset of our community. And I don’t think our community is truly a safe space,” Cardamone said.
He said children today mature at a much younger age because of the internet and social media, and because of that, are having questions at a younger age and need somebody to talk to. Cardamone said he does believe some youth need someone in the school to go to, but he doesn’t believe that person should provide any counseling. He also again shared his desire to have a banner or sign when entering the school that says “Punxsutawney Area School District is a safe environment…But if you don’t feel safe, please see one of the following social workers or administrators.”
“Katie made a good point when we had this dialogue at the board meeting. She basically said if we need psychologists and therapists to deal with some of these kids, then screw the budget basically, let’s hire them,” Cardamone said.
He later spoke about the need for more counselors or psychologists at the school.
“Another thing I think that we’ve learned as new board directors is when you only have a few guidance counselors, their roles end up being this. Their roles are scheduling, their roles are testing and their roles are helping kids fill out college applications. They really don’t have any time at all to do guidance counseling,” He said.
Cardamone said he does not feel there is any pressure coming from the teachers for children to examine their gender. As the discussion continued, Laska encouraged any concerned parents to come to the school board and share any concerns they have.
“I think it’s time that the parents come out to the school board in numbers. We are there once a month to hear the complaints of the community. That’s why we got elected. I didn’t get elected just to go to meetings because I have those every day. I go there because I’d love to hear parents coming to that school board and say, ‘this is what we want,’” Laska said.
The topic changed to some rumors that have been circulating about things in the high school, which Cardamone said are only rumors.
Blose spoke up again from the audience to say that most of those rumors had come from the internet and Tiktok because of things the students see on there.
“So all these things that people were fearful of, the kids are seeing every day on the internet, which makes people, parents and citizens fearful. So that may also come with a certain amount of hysteria,” Blose said.
To this, Cardamone asked why parents give their children unrestricted access to the internet. He said there’s only so much control the school has over children, and if parents aren’t doing some of the discipline, some things will already be instilled in them by the time they start school that teachers won’t be able to change.
Horner gave his final thoughts on the topics that had been discussed during the evening.
“So it sounds to me like kids don’t feel safe in the schools for a variety of reasons, whether it’s bullying, whether it’s their gender, whether it’s their sexuality, whether it’s, you know, issues going on at home,” Horner said.
He suggested the school have a comprehensive list of resources for where children can be sent for various issues. Cardamone agreed with this, saying he thinks schools are a reflection of society and that people as a whole don’t feel safe anymore. He said he believes this is more emphasized today because of social media.
Horner said he felt the evening held good discussions, and would encourage it to happen more often.