SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Civic Improvement Association and DuBois Lions Club have partnered to fundraise for the purchase of Envision smart glasses for a local man who is blind.
On Sunday, the SCIA held its final breakfast before taking a break for the summer, but rather than charge as a fundraiser for the organization, they offered the breakfast for free, only asking for donations toward the purchase of the glasses for Anthony “Tony” Rend of DuBois.
SCIA members said the free breakfast was both a thank you to the community for supporting them throughout the year, and a way to encourage donations to the fundraiser.
The fundraiser is to purchase glasses for Rend, who has retinitis pigmentosa, and is legally blind, and has been since 1991. He was born and raised in Cloe, and now lives in DuBois.
Those who missed the breakfast, but want to make a donation toward this effort can take or send donations to the DuBois Lions Club with a note to go toward the Envision glasses.
“I’ve been legally blind since 1991. I was deemed with retinitis pigmentosa in 1988, and I asked Dr. Eliot Burson, who is head of the MIT research on the disease, if there was a cure for it, and he said ‘no and there’s none in sight, but they are working on a computer replacement for the eyes’… and this is back in the 1980s…” Rend said.
Though he has the slow progressing type of retinitis, his vision has been steadily declining until he became totally blind last year. He said this development presents new challenges because he had to learn how to be blind in a “seeing world” after years of having at least some vision, calling himself “an untrained blind person.”
“My loss of eyesight through retinitis pigmentosa was slow. I’m going to be 83… It was slow, undetectable until the age of 50, that’s when I was diagnosed,” Rend said. “Believe me, there’s a lot of training that goes into learning how to live all over again.”
Rend didn’t focus on the technology, but later learned about the advancements through the amateur radio system. He is also a licensed amateur radio operator, and is involved with a group of other people who are blind, Blind Hams Inc., on their own network.
“These people don’t lose their intelligence because they lost their sight, and a lot of these people –blind –are writing computer programs to make a lot of electronics more accessible to the blind person. That’s where I started getting the information about these glasses,” Rend said.
He said advancements on the glasses were made about 12 years ago, but the cost of the technology was too expensive. It is also not considered a medical device because it does not fix the lost eyesight, but instead replaces it with the smart glasses.
According to a press release by Envision, through an app paired with the smart glasses, “Envision gives people the ability to live their everyday lives a little more independently, specifically enabling those who are blind or have low vision to read, identify people and objects, and make hands-free video calls to people they trust.” The cost of Envision glasses range from $1,899 to $3,499 depending on which edition is purchased.
Rend currently lives in a nursing home with limited income, so he did not expect to ever be able to afford such a device since totally losing his vision.
“I could never afford this on my own. These people in this group here in Sykesville, and the (DuBois) Lions Club have jointly put together an effort to get me these glasses,” Rend said.
Rend has previously tried a similar device through Temple University of Pennsylvania, which has a lending library with a set of similar glasses. He said he knows such a device works, “it’s just a matter of teaching the computer my lifestyle and my surroundings.”
“It reads any surface, which means I don’t have to have a big computer in front of me… It will read in any language, translate to any language. It has facial recognition, and it was designed for people who are totally blind. It gives me a chance to know if there’s somebody walking into the room, or tiptoeing into a room so I can’t hear them,” Rend said.
He said a blind person’s first job is to blend into a sighted world, but these two worlds are entirely different. Rend said the artificial intelligence in the form of these glasses is a giant step for a blind person.
One of the main goals of the Lions Club is to help with the prevention and treatment of blindness, and member George Downer met Rend. Downer talked with Rend and learned about the glasses. Two of the SCIA members, Kurt and Michelle Kister, also befriended Rend and they brought his story back to the SCIA as well.
Don Zimmerman was the connection between the two organizations, hearing the Kisters talk about Rend during one of the SCIA’s meetings, and having heard Downer also talk about him and his hope for a pair of the smart glasses.
“So I said, ‘Well George, why don’t you come down to one of our SCIA meetings here and bring whatever information you have.’ Everybody was in favor of getting on board to help the DuBois Lions Club with this project.”
The SCIA has committed to paying whatever is not collected through fundraising for the glasses.