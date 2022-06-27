CLEARFIELD — The second of two men who fled from Clearfield County Jail on Memorial Day weekend was apprehended by Lawrence Township Police on Sunday evening.
According to a news release from Lawrence Township Police, officers were in the area of Rut Alley in Clearfield when they were approached by a person who told them Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42, was located at a residence on Rut Alley in Lawrence Township.
Miller, of Clearfield, and fellow inmate Donald J. White, 46, of Brockway, were on grass cutting detail when they stripped off their prison uniform and fled wearing a T-shirt and underwear. White was apprehended by Ridgway- and DuBois-based state police on June 17.
With assistance from Clearfield Borough Police, police were able to locate and apprehend Miller inside the residence of Amber Dunsmore, 27, of Clearfield. Both Dunsmore and Michael Folmar, 31, of Clearfield reside at the Rut Alley residence and were taken into custody along with Miller and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
Miller was housed in CCJ on his escape warrant, while Dunsmore and Fulmer were housed on charges of hindering apprehension — misdemeanor of the second degree, according to police.
Both Miller and White are being held without bail.
"Thanks to the tips from the community and the hard work of the Lawrence Township Police Officers, Miller is no longer at-large," District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
Preliminary hearings for Folmar and Dunsmore are scheduled for July 6 at 8:30 a.m. before District Judge Jerome Nevling.