BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County held its second Military Share event Thursday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Military Share, a program of the Second Harvest Food Bank, is designed to provide fresh, nutritious foods for military families. The program is open to any U.S. military member or household with at least one person who has served in the armed forces.
Volunteers showed up early in anticipation of the arriving veterans and their families. Those arriving early were directed to the handicap parking lot to wait until the food was unloaded from the truck and ready to be distributed.
The parking lot was filled before the Second Harvest truck arrived shortly after 1 p.m. and cars started to form a line out the road through the fairgrounds. Veterans Affairs Director David Reitz was able to get 20 more boxes of food than Jefferson County’s first Military Share day held in October.
About 12 to 15 volunteers were on hand Thursday from the county, along with the Jefferson County Housing Authority and residents.
By the time the truck was unloaded and the food ready to be distributed, the line had grown out to the road, and was down Route 28 and still growing.
The first two cars filled were with the housing authority, delivering food to the veterans in housing who had signed up.
Some of the volunteers were in the parking lot helping to direct cars through the line in an orderly manner. Others were posted at each of the food items, making loading each car a quick and seamless process. Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North found out how many veterans a car was picking up for, and where they wanted the food placed. He would then direct the car to the line of food, and call out how many units were needed.
Military Share is funded exclusively by donations. To learn how to sponsor a Military Share distribution, contact Gerry Weiss by email at gweiss@nwpafoodbank.org or phone at 814-459-3663, ext. 120