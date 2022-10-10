PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Thursday evening, presenting the Business of the Year award to Shields Insurance Agency.
“Every year numerous businesses from the Punxsutawney area are nominated to be considered for the Business of the Year award. The recipient of this distinction for this year meets and exceeds the criteria that has been established to determine this honor,” said Stevette Rosen, Chamber vice president.
Shields Insurance has been in business since 1931, protecting families by providing affordable insurance coverage and exceptional service. It was first founded by Nay “Red” Shields, who was joined by his son, James in 1956. Current owner, Keith Shields bought the business in 1992, making him the third generation to own the business. His daughter, Lindsay joined the team in 2013, being the fourth generation to enter the business.
“A huge supporter of nonprofit organizations, children’s sporting groups, and many other initiatives in the community, this modest business owner looks for no recognition and would prefer to stay under the radar,” Rosen said.
A supporter of nonprofits and efforts in the community for many years, some of those include: Punxsutawney Area Hospital, Chamber of Commerce, Weather Discovery Center, Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Punxsutawney Little League, Ss. Cosmas and Damian School, AJP Youth Football and Cheerleading Association, Dash 4 Diabetes, Punxsutawney Community Center, Punxsutawney Revitalization PRIDE, Punxsutawney Memorial Library, Punxsutawney Historical Society, Snacks to Grow, Shriners, Punxsutawney Soccer Association, and countless others. Shields Insurance also sponsors Katie Connections on the radio station, which is a public service announcement that informs the community of events and other happenings.
Current owner Keith Shields has served as the president of the Jaycees, regional director of the Pennsylvania Jaycees, and was also the treasurer of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club for more than 23 years. Shields is currently the secretary/treasurer of an investment club, president and founder of the Summit Group, and a member of the Weber Club.