SIGEL — Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Smith spoke about his experience being one of the lead decision makers during last week’s large wildfire in Millstone Township.
Smith said it was “stressful” because of the responsibility of making sure all the firefighters are safe, and at the same time keeping everyone working and serving their purpose.
“As one of the persons making the decisions on scene, it’s all a little bit stressful. You have an awful lot of responsibility making sure that all the firefighters are safe and out of harm’s way the best you can, but at the same time everybody has a purpose to serve,” Smith said.
He said having firefighters from about 28 different departments also added another layer because there were so many firefighters who had never met before.
“Everybody worked together flawlessly, but you’re hoping that everybody’s careful and paying attention and there’s not injuries and you don’t want people to get lost,” Smith said. “At the same time you’re worried about that, you have the structures within the fire zone that you’ve got to keep an eye on and make sure you provide protection for them.”
He said another matter was coordinating all the trucks on where to access water to fill the trucks. Smith said there was an incident of a UTV breaking down within the fire zone that had to be dealt with.
Smith’s other concern was making sure everyone had a flashlight or a way to see in the woods once it started to get dark.
“That’s why Wednesday night shortly after dark, I made the call to have everybody back out of the woods to their staging areas…that way we could take accountability for everybody that was in the woods. I had each of the department chiefs on scene to make sure everybody was accounted for,” Smith said.
Everyone also had to be ordered back from firelines each time an air drop of fire retardant arrived. Smith would get a five minute warning for the plane, and it would circle the fire perimeter so firefighters had time to retreat. This was Smith’s first experience using planes for drops on a fire.
He said the request for a plane was pretty immediate when the first few responders arrived on scene, and once the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources arrived to agree with this course of action.
He said he is extremely grateful to all the volunteer firefighters and the surrounding communities for the support that was shown to them over this multi-day fire.
“We are humbled with the support from so many volunteers who all respond for the same purpose, and work together as the brotherhood should.
“All of these men and women volunteer firefighters are the true heroes of society. To drop what they’re doing in a moment’s notice and travel to unfamiliar territory to battle a raging forest fire should never go unnoticed,” Smith said.