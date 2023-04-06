DuBois – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that traffic signals at the intersection of Route 255 and Shaffer Road in DuBois are operating normally to ease traffic flow through the area.
The signals had been in flash red mode since late March, when a crash damaged the signal controller cabinet. The signals changed back to normal status earlier Thursday afternoon. Stop signs at the four points of the intersection have been removed.
Motorists may find that the signals do not cycle in the exact time sequence that they are used to and are asked to be patient. Traffic delays are still possible. Crews will return to the intersection in the coming weeks to fine-tune the communication technology within the system.