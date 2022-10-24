REYNOLDSVILLE — Sintergy Inc. celebrated a major expansion of its facility on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and tours for the public and elected officials.
This expansion brings the total square footage of the facility to 87,600, more than double the initial goal of 42,000 square feet when the land was purchased in 2009. Sintergy first began operations in 2004 in Punxsutawney, operating out of a 7,000 square foot building “affectionately called the barn,” according to President Rick Young.
“First discussions were talked about starting a powdered metal facility and unfortunately, myself and Jason and Steve had a few too many drinks one night and decided that this was what we should do, so here we are. We sat on a deck ‘til late hours of the night and talked it over and decided we’d start a business so this is what we have now, so we’re glad we did,” said Young.
Sintergy’s founding members were present and offered a few words, along with U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson before the ribbon cutting.
“In 2008 Sintergy purchased our first 200-ton molding process, which really got us into the larger parts and kind of propelled us forward to where we’re at today,” Young said.
The business continued to grow and expand over the next few years until the land in Reynoldsville was purchased in 2009 with the plans for a 42,000 square foot facility. The initial dedication of the first building in Reynoldsville was held in October 2010. Young said it was almost 12 years to the day of the first dedication ceremony in Reynoldsville.
Thompson spoke of the difficulties facing all industry at the time Sintergy was in its infancy, referring to the 2008 recession.
“When you all were first starting out, those were tough times. A lot of components you were making then went to industries that were being challenged by that Great Recession of 2008, 2009, 2010, but it didn’t keep you from taking the risk,” Thompson said.
The first addition of 8,000 square feet was completed in 2013, and the second addition of 8,000 square feet was completed in 2016. Plans for this most recent addition began in 2021, and were completed earlier this year.
With this new addition, there is the ability to still add another 28,800 square feet onto the existing site. This was also a foresight that Thompson praised during his speech, saying more often a building is built for an investment like this one, and it ends up being too small for the operations it’s meant for, but Sintergy left room to grow.
This addition created more space for what Young referred to as the “secondary business” the group didn’t plan on starting. The new building houses the machines used for machining and milling the metal parts made in the powdered metals part of the facility. The original building houses the molding, sintering, and basic forming of the parts. Those parts then go to the new building for machining, if they need it.
“It’s most amazing that… it’s the biggest industry we have and a lot of folks don’t even realize what it is we do,” Young said. “We actually take powder… and compact it, and it presses into a shape like you would a cookie cutter and it comes out and you make the part to whatever shape and then you can process it and sinter it. So it’s a very interesting manufacturing technique that even local people don’t know about.”
Young said about 10 percent of the parts need machining for minor adjustments like a hole to be drilled or a groove turned. Sintergy slowly started adding machines for this work to be done in-house, and over time it grew to needing its own space in the facility.
“With all the improvements and all the equipment and buildings, it’s not that that makes a business, it’s the people. And we’re really proud of our people, we have some of the best people, I think, that the industry has working for us now,” Young said.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Miller then gave a tearful speech also centered around the workers at the facility, and his plans to step back from the business some for traveling. He spoke about the team of three founding members – himself, Young and Vice President Tool Engineering Jason Emery.
“Rick’s the guy who comes up with all these crazy ideas and notions and all this, and Jason puts it down on the paper and makes it happen. He’s the guy that is behind there and helping us put it all together,” Miller said.
Similar to Young, he gave praise to the team of people employed in the facility at this time.
“I’ve been in the industry for 53 years now. And I’ve never seen a group of people on a team, as good as what we have now, and I’ve worked with a lot of really good folks. But these guys are the most talented, enthusiastic and cohesive group we’ve ever had… We just have to give it to the employees, they’re tremendous,” Miller said. “And you know as we’re doing this we have fun.”
He then started to speak about his plans to retire, getting teary eyed talking about it. He said when he’s asked about when he plans to retire, he tells people he’s still having fun, and as long as they keep having fun they will continue.
“…But I am in the limelight of my career. And with good people behind me, I feel very comfortable. And the company’s in good hands, and it’s going to be an easy transition,” Miller said.
Thompson spoke to the importance of having the workforce behind the business, but also said it’s clear in the mission statement that the company values its customers too.
“It’s really about your workforce. All of this is for nothing, it doesn’t work, unless you have a qualified trained workforce,” Thompson said. “The other part of your value statement that’s very clear to me is that you value your customers. You want to get it right or make it happen the first time.”
The Sintergy mission statement reads “To earn a leadership position, in providing high-quality components and services to our customers, utilizing empowered employees, in a lean environment, to ‘make it happen’ the first time, every time.”