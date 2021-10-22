DuBOIS – Kent Smith has announced his write-in candidacy for DuBois School Director in District C, in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
According to his announcement, Smith, a former Marine, is a lifelong resident and business owner in the DuBois area. He has also been involved in the community through Boy Scouts and is also a committee member at the Bilger’s Rocks Association.
As a father of three children, two of which are currently enrolled in the DuBois Area School District, Kent understands the importance of parental input when it comes to our children’s education and health choices. Kent believes that every parent has a right to know what their children are being taught in school. He feels that the people who have been elected, need to support those rights. Furthermore, choices that effect the health of young students need the consideration of the administrators, teachers, and parents alike.
There is one open four-year term seat in Region C. Incumbent Samuel E. Armagost, who cross-filed in the primary election, will appear on the printed ballot.