PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Lindsey Fire Hall served as the home base for the American Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm event, working to install smoke detectors in homes on Saturday.
Red Cross Mid Central Pennsylvania Chapter volunteers and members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department partnered to install 125 free smoke alarms for local families vulnerable to home fires. This event is one of many parts of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,664 lives since launching in 2014.
Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Chriss Schultz spoke during the kickoff to the day’s events before teams were announced and sent out to offer the smoke alarms to homeowners.
Punxsutawney residents also had the opportunity leading up to the event to call ahead and request smoke alarms, ensuring they would be visited by a team. Volunteers traveled door-to-door in the downtown Punxsutawney area, offering the installation of the free smoke alarms and discussing home fire safety with homeowners.
There were Red Crossers from a number of different geographical areas, some members of the Punxsutawney High School’s Future First Responders Club, and members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department to help with the canvasing.
“Lots of times when we partner with fire departments, we don’t always get such great turnout from the fire departments, so I am really happy and very appreciative of all of you coming out today,” Schultz said.
She added that the fire department had hung all of the pre-canvassing door hangers to alert residents of the event.
Sandy Wraith, regional disaster officer, who serves 61 of the 67 counties in the state, also attended the event and spoke to the volunteers before they headed out with the smoke detectors.
She said the Red Cross has about 12 such events scheduled between April 20 to May 20 as part of the National Sound the Alarm initiative. She said some of the volunteers in Punxsutawney had also volunteered in other cities and towns recently.
Wraith also thanked the fire department for joining them, saying it makes the process easier for them.
“We find that we get into homes so much more easily when the fire department legitimizes the event and when we have your support and affirmation that what we’re doing is important, and the community feels a lot better about having us knock on their door,” Wraith said.
She explained the Red Cross does a risk assessment every year to see what areas had a higher number of fire responses “where we maybe have families that need a little extra support to ensure that they get their fire alarms installed.” Wraith said for some families the decision to spend $30 on a smoke alarm can be a hard question, so the Red Cross tries to take that question away with this event.
She added that Pennsylvania has led the country in home fire fatalities from 2019 to 2022. There have been 85 deaths caused by home fires in Pennsylvania since January, according to Wraith, which she said is a driving force behind this program.
“So I just want to say thank you to everybody for coming out today. Thank you for what you’re about to do. We are going to save lives today. We can all go home knowing that we installed smoke alarms that are going to save lives,” Wraith said.
Not only will the smoke detectors save lives, but also the education the volunteers would be providing as well. She encouraged all the volunteers to slow down and take the time to walk the families through the fire safety materials that would be included in their kits.
Following Wraith’s words, Christina Earl spoke on this same topic, walking the volunteers through the fire safety education portion of the day. An important point Earl focused on is that there is often only two minutes or less to get out of a home safely during a fire.
She wants to encourage all residents to not only come up with their escape plan, but to practice it to make sure it is viable. Volunteer Jane Austin echoed this saying, “two minutes is not long enough for you to figure out that window you thought you were going to get out of is painted shut.”
Following the kickoff, the teams all split up to canvas the area and install smoke alarms throughout the morning.