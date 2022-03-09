STATE COLLEGE – Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) recently announced the launch of The Wilds Region that will serve athletes, volunteers and communities within Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties. The name of the region represents those areas within the Pennsylvania Wilds that are largely rural and forested with many small towns and cities.
The newly formed region is the second to be launched as a part of SOPA’s statewide reorganization of its 54 local programs into nine regions. To date, a total of three regions have been established with the remaining to be launched by the end of 2024. The purpose of creating a regional structure is to help existing Special Olympics programs work together to provide more opportunities for its athletes in the areas of health and fitness, leadership, training, competition, and facilitate the recruitment of more diverse participants.
Each region will have a leadership team that consists of staff and volunteers working collaboratively to meet the region’s strategic goals and objectives. The local programs in The Wilds Region currently serve nearly 3,000 athletes, 1,000 volunteers, and provide athletes with the opportunity to compete in 21 different Olympic-type sports year round.
The Wilds Region is led by Executive Director, Pam Velasquez. In her role, Velasquez is responsible for developing and implementing strategies that align with SOPA’s Strategic Plan; overseeing all regional staff and volunteers serving on leadership teams; building strategic partnerships with local schools, universities, colleges and organizations to support volunteer needs; enhancing the athlete experience; increasing athlete participation; and elevating the visibility of SOPA as a whole within the region.
“We are thrilled to welcome Pam to our Special Olympics Pennsylvania team,” said Matt Aaron, President & CEO, Special Olympics Pennsylvania. “Her leadership experience, and knowledge of the local area will help immensely as we seek to offer our athletes more and better opportunities. Pam has proven that she is the right leader to create a joint volunteer-staff team in The Wilds Region to better serve our athletes, now and into the future.”
Velasquez spent the majority of her professional career with Woodward Camp. Woodward started as a family-owned gymnastics camp in Centre County and has grown into a world class organization that boasts six unique locations offering training experiences that inspire youth and professional athletes to achieve more than they ever knew was possible. Velasquez was passionate about their scholarship program that brought the opportunity of camp to thousands of challenged families and included at risk and underprivileged children who could most benefit from the reprieve and joy of summer camp, which included many individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Through Woodward, she has been responsible for developing and executing strategic business initiatives to support the growth of the organization. Velasquez also oversaw operational process development and improvement, project management, facility operations, staff onboarding and management of strategic growth initiatives.
To learn more about The Wilds Region, or to become an athlete or volunteer, visit its new website at www.specialolympicspa-thewilds.org.