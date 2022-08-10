PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of Punxsutawney SPLASH approached the Punxsutawney Borough Council to request the borough take over maintenance and management of the George C. Brown Community Pool during the council meeting Monday evening.
SPLASH (Save Punxsutawney’s Local Area Swimming Hole) representative Mary Jude Troupe explained the history of ownership of the pool, as well as the importance it has in the community. She said the borough has been supportive and helpful in the last several years, but now SPLASH needs more.
“We owe this council a great deal of appreciation for all the support we have been receiving since you took over the pool. If the borough did not step up to take the ownership of the pool years ago, it would have been closed many many years ago,” Troupe said.
Troupe said that 23 years ago, the Punxsutawney Area School Board was considering closing the pool, but a large group of people attended the board meeting to ask for reconsideration. She said then board member Mike Defelice challenged the group to raise $7,000 to show “the community really cared about the pool.” According to Troupe, SPLASH formed and raised $42,000 in the months following that meeting.
Later, the school district handed the pool over to the borough, and in 2019 the school district ended its lease agreement with the borough. Troupe said many people don’t realize the borough owns the pool since SPLASH is “the most vocal and recognized group associated with fundraising efforts.”
“For 23 years that community has donated what was needed to keep it running each summer. We have never asked the borough to give us a dime. We have had countless fundraisers and hundreds of donations. This alone is how the pool has been able to stay open financially,” Troupe said.
She said the large group of people that filled the school board room 23 years ago is now a group of six to eight volunteers, most 60 years old or older. She said for the last 23 years, that group has cleaned, patched, fixed broken parts and motors, and hired a full staff of about 12 employees, all as volunteers.
“Six people, at our age, can no longer do these duties,” Troupe said. “It’s just a lot of physical labor and a lot of times, time sensitive work that we’re doing. The community needs to understand, SPLASH’s duties have become basically like running an entire business for 11 weeks of the year.”
Troupe said the letter presented to the council said SPLASH would continue to fundraise for the pool if the borough would take over management and maintenance moving forward. She later explained this means the current group will continue fundraising for next year, while hopefully attracting new members to take over the duties of SPLASH from the older members. Current members would become the resource for new members to help them continue what the group has been doing for the last 23 years.
Another thing she clarified for the community is that SPLASH does not manage accounting of the money it collects. She said since the borough took ownership of the pool from the school, it has managed 100 percent of the money SPLASH collects.
She said SPLASH is not giving up on the pool, but needs more help. SPLASH would like to become a valuable resource for the pool, but realize the pool needs more than what the organization can continue to do. She also asked the community to come up with the next generation to help support the pool.
“We are asking the borough council to plan the pool’s future. We’re also asking the community to keep this very valuable asset going for future generations. The George C. Brown Community Pool benefits everyone, residents, visitors, businesses, and most of all the children and families of our community. We ask that you please don’t give up on the pool,” Troupe said.
Council President Jim Bianco also agreed there needs to be some new people stepping up from the community to volunteer their time with SPLASH.
“And I challenged the young parents in this town to put forth the effort to help you guys keep this pool open because that’s something we can’t afford to lose and finance is one thing but help us another,” Bianco said.