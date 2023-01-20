PUNXSUTAWNEY — More Groundhog Day events are being planned as the day gets closer, bringing huge crowds to the area, including a breakfast fundraiser and a paint ‘n sip for the community pool.
A Groundhog Paint ‘n Sip hosted by local artist Kelly Porada is planned for Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Punxsutawney Country Club. The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m.
The painting will be done on a wooden board, and will be a Punxsutawney Phil design.
There are two price options available for the night, starting at $35 for paint supplies, one drink, and small snacks; or $45 for paint supplies, one drink, and a fajita bar.
Reservations can be made by mailing or dropping off payment to the Punxsutawney Borough Office by Friday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. Checks can be made payable to SPLASH. Borough office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SPLASH will also be hosting a “Grand” Groundhog Day breakfast buffet at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Thursday, Feb. 2. A portion of the proceeds from the breakfast will benefit George C. Brown Community Pool.
Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the club. The breakfast will feature 11 breakfast favorites including “Phil’s jam ‘n toast station” and “Phyllis’ parfait station.”
Reservations can be made by calling 814-938-8243 and leaving a message with your name and phone number. The price for the meal is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 5 to 9 years old, and children 4 years old and under are free.
Everyone is welcome to attend, and walk-ins will be accepted.
Future fundraisers will also be coming from APLASH such as a golf tournament, swim lessons, possibly purse bingo, lap swim contest, and the fan favorite annual dog swim. There are also some new fundraisers being planned by some of the new members who have joined the committee.