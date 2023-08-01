PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney SPLASH (Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole) is seeking vendors for its upcoming community sale fundraiser event at Harmon Field.
SPLASH member Mary Jude Troupe recently approached the borough council for approval to use Harmon Field on Aug. 19 for a community vendor sale. With council’s approval, the SPLASH and Treasure Community Days Sale will take place on Aug. 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
The borough approved the use of the field to SPLASH, free of charge, since the money raised will go back into the borough’s pool account regardless. The organization is also covered under the borough’s insurance, as with any of their fundraisers.
“The draw would be a community event where, hopefully, the public would attend. Harmon Field is a valuable asset to our community, and we were just talking about how we don’t think it’s used enough for community events,” Troupe said.
The Saturday of the sale will also be the last day the pool is open for the season, and therefore, the day of the “doggy” swim as well.
SPLASH is hoping to have 25-30 vendors for the sale with a deadline of Aug. 11 to reserve a spot. A fee of $20 a day, or $35 for both days, will benefit The George C. Brown Community Pool.
Mail or drop off reservation fee to the Punxsutawney Borough office at 301 E. Mahoning St. Suite 3, Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Checks can be made payable to SPLASH, with “SPLASH and treasure” in the notes. There are no refunds.
Spots are available for individuals, organizations, churches, and businesses, but groups must provide their own tables and tents. Spaces are all 10 by 10 feet. Spots are only considered reserved once payment is received.