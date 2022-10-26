The following is a list of Halloween events planned in the Tri-County area:
DuBois/Sandy Township
The Sandy Township/City of DuBois/DuBois Mall community trunk or treat event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 inside the DuBois Mall.
Hours for trick-or-treating in DuBois and Sandy Township will be 6-8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31.
New Story Schools in DuBois is sponsoring its fourth annual trunk or treat on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. There will be a haunted hallway, treats, prizes and more. Admission is free with a donation to the organizations Thanksgivings In a Box Drive.
Penn State DuBois invites the public to its Fall Family Fun Night on Friday, Oct. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the PAW Center. Guests will be able to enjoy a trick or treat, crafts, food and games. There will also be a showing of the children’s film “Encanto” at 7:15 p.m. No registration is necessary.
Spitzer Autoworld DuBois is hosting a Spook-Tacular Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. Visit any of their automotive locations to participate.
Sunny 106’s Annual Halloween Parade will take place on Monday, Oct. 31. Children 12 and under and leashed pets are invited to march down West Long Avenue with Sunny 106. Prizes for “Best Costume” will be awarded. Parade line up starts at 4:30 p.m. in front of Fort Worth Restaurant/Shankles Pharmacy. There will be a first come, first serve pre-trick or treating meal following the parade, at the First United Methodist Church.
Brockway
A Halloween parade will be held in Brockway on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Trick or treat hours will follow from 3-6 p.m. The parade is for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The parade will start at Fourth Avenue, proceed downtown, turn left on Seventh Avenue and travel to the pavilion at the football field.
Punxsutawney
The Punxsutawney Community Center will have a trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 5 p.m.
McCalmont Township will have a trunk or treat on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the fire hall parking lot from 2-4 p.m.
The Central Fire Department’s annual Halloween parade will be held Monday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade will form by the IUP Fairman Center, and go to Central Fire Hall down Union Street. Trick or treat will immediately follow from 6:30-8 p.m. Following the parade, SPLASH will be set up in Barclay Square with games and refreshments.
Reynoldsville
Reynoldsville Borough Halloween parade will be on Sunday, Oct. 30 beginning at 3 p.m. with trick or treat immediately following until 5 p.m.
Falls Creek
The Falls Creek Borough Halloween parade will take place Monday, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. followed by trick or treat to 8 p.m.
Big Run
Big Run Borough trick or treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. The Big Run Betas will once again have a safe house set up in the foyer of the War Memorial building.
Sykesville
The Sykesville Civic Improvement Association will host its annual Halloween parade on Sunday, Oct. 30 with lineup at the Sykesville Fire Hall at 1:30 p.m. and parade to Stahl Park at 2 p.m. for a trunk or treat.
Brookville
Haunted Brookville festivities will take place along Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m-5 p.m. with many downtown businesses involved.
The Brookville Borough Halloween parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. with trick or treat immediately following from 6-8 p.m.
Benezette
The Keystone Elk Country Alliance is hosting a Halloween Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. Kids can enjoy crafts, games and treats. A costume parade, led by Benny the Bull Elk, will be held at 2 p.m.
St. Marys
The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Business trick or treat” from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in downtown St. Marys.
The St. Marys Rotary Club will host its Halloween parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Park.
City of St. Marys’ trick or treat hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Ridgway
Business Trunk or Treat will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Attendees are invited to dress up in costume in downtown Ridgway on Main Street from St. Leo’s parking lot to Keystone Ace Hardware and North Broad Street.
The Ridgway Lions Club will host its Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 29, with lineup at 3 p.m. at the Annex building on Center Street.
Ridgway Borough’s trick or treat will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Johnsonburg
The Johnsonburg Community Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.
Grampian
A Halloween walk-thru (drive-thru if bad weather) for all local children will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Grampian Community Park. The event is held by the Grampian Lions Club. A large Halloween bag will be provided for each child to collect their treats. Treats will be available for the first 300 children.