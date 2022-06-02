PITTSBURGH — St. Marys native Jon Engel is putting the finishing touches on 3 Rivers Comicon, set for this weekend at David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
3 Rivers Comicon, or 3RC, is in its seventh year, and Engel has been working with his team to keep making the con “bigger and better.”
“We have moved the show into a full-fledged convention center,” Engel said. “It’s a beautiful building that sits on the bank of the Allegheny River, which has a gorgeous river trail that you can walk on all the way down to Point Park.”
The con was impacted by COVID during its young existence, but Engel is excited to see it come back each year stronger than the last.
“The pandemic was the strangest thing that any of us could have lived through,” he said. “For us, we had planned basically the show you are seeing this year to be back in 2020. We could not do anything in 2020. So, when things started looking a little better in 2021, we shifted to a smaller outside version of the show that was mostly vendors and less artists, kind of like a giant nerdy street fair. It was awesome!”
The 2021 outdoor event, Engel explained, allowed the vendors to sell products to make ends meet during the latter part of the pandemic. It also kept 3RC in people’s minds while the con was on COVID-related hiatus. This year, Engel said that the show is in full force.
“As the pandemic starts to shift to endemic mode, we are seeing a lot of things return to ‘normal,’” he said. “I don’t really feel that they will ever really be back to ‘normal,’ though. Some people are not going to shake hands. Some people will still wear masks. All of that is 100% OK by me. People just need to remember that the pandemic was different for all of us, and we should respect each other’s level of comfort.”
With a little extra time to plan the return to a full comicon, Engel found some guests that might surprise comic fans.
“We raised the bar on our guest list again,” Engel said. “To have Rick Leonardi, a fellow Pennsylvanian, come out and talk about how he created ‘Spider-Man 2099’ will be a highlight for me. Also, we have a living legend, Howard Chaykin, who has worked on ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Black Hawks,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ and ‘Batman,’ just to name a few. It is also our first inside show back since the start of the pandemic, and 3 Rivers Comicon has always felt like a family reunion to me, so this year will feel more like that.”
Engel grew up in St. Marys and majored in music business at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
“Anyone who knows me will tell you I have always loved the arts in all forms,” he said. “While most of my background is in music, my degree is actually in music business. I make the joke that I’m using the business side of my degree, but really, music, comics, theater, painting, writing — it’s all art in some form or another.”
Engel said he fell in love with characters like Green Lantern, Iron Man, Batman, and the X-Men when he bought comics off a spinner rack in St. Marys. He then built networking skills with Phi Mu Alpha at Clarion University.
“I started working at New Dimension Comics back in 2009 when KB Toys shut down and I needed to find a new job,” he said. “Since then, I went up the ranks with NDC, helped to develop one of the best retail teams in comics and helped expand the company to six stores. It was while working there that I started going to more and more comic conventions and started meeting people.”
Part of 3RC’s allure to Pennsylvanians is how it capitalizes on the comic creator community of Pittsburgh. Engel said he started seeing creators “in the wild” outside of cons and he realized they were the kind of people he would like to hang out with. That is why 3RC is not a pop-culture convention and prides itself on focusing on comics.
“One thing I learned quickly is that comic creators are just people, too, and that personal, down-to-earth vibe was something that I used to develop our show,” Engel said. “We are a comic book show, and that is exactly what we want to be. Over half of our dealers are comic book vendors or publishers.”
With the con right around the corner, Engel hopes people from all over the area – and his home town – make the trip to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tickets start at $9.99 for adults and $4.99 for children.
“The convention center is right on the river, and there is a lot of other things to do around the city, including some amazing restaurants,” Engel said. “We will have cosplay contests both days. We also have a charity art auction that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network through the Extra Life Organization. In 2019, the highest bid on an item was an amazing Godzilla piece by DuBois Area’s own Aaron DeWyer, who will be returning to artist alley this year. Lastly, just know that our team has put so much work into this event. We hope you enjoy it.”
More information is available at 3riverscomicon.com.