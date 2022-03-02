PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is experiencing staffing issues and has canceled its youth programs for the spring until a new youth programs coordinator can be trained.
Library Director Jen Soliday said she had high hopes of having fun activities for National Reading Month this month, but is having scheduling issues with the absence of a children’s activities programmer at the library.
“It’s hard to schedule anything and keep service to the rest of the library,” Soliday said.
She is still planning to do something on National Read Across America Day (today), but anything else is questionable at this time. She said Read Across America Day is a day for students, teachers, parents, and community members around the country to read books and celebrate the joy of reading.
The library does have a new Children’s Programming Library Aide, Nate Pyles, who started on Feb. 28, but he is still being trained. Soliday said he won’t be ready to work with the children’s programs right away, and he will be trained on what to expect with the all the different age groups at the library.
Soliday also said it was with regret that she had to announce they are losing Laura Chelgren, who has been processing the library’s inter-library loans.
“Laura is taking some time before, hopefully, heading to grad school and we wish her the best in her endeavors. She has been training one of our substitutes to process ILLs, and Lisa Fallon will be coming in once a week to take care of those requests,” Soliday said.
Due to these staffing issues, not only have the spring children’s programs been canceled, but the library is operating under modified hours. Beginning March 7, the library’s hours will be Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Soliday also announced the library is looking to hire a library aide to work at the Reference Desk for 25 hours a week at $9 an hour. Applicants can send their resume to: director@punxsutawneylibrary.org.
“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and promise that just as soon as we are ready to give you the quality service you have received from us, we will return to the current hours,” Soliday said. “We will return to ‘normal’ hours just as soon as possible.”