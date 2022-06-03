BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a traffic alert, beginning Monday, June 20, for Main Street (Route 322) in Brookville as a waterline system is replaced.
On June 20, contractor, Terra Works of Clarion will begin installing a 12-inch watermain and water service branch lines from the watermain to building frontage along Main Street. The contractor intends to work Monday through Thursday with work beginning at 7 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, Fridays may be used to maintain the schedule. Some night work may occur for cross cutting work across Main Street.
Most work will take place in the parking space areas along Main Street, but there will be some lane closures with flaggers directing traffic as needed, according to PennDOT. Work will begin at Marlin Street, just above the signal light at Route 36 and Route 322 intersection and extend to Franklin Avenue.
The contractor, Brookville Municipal Authority and Brookville Borough will work closely with business owners to ensure that adequate parking is provided to the businesses and to minimize the number of parking spots closed at any time for construction activities. Sidewalk detours can be expected as needed.
The project is anticipated to be completed prior to the end of November 2022.
The Brookville Municipal Authority was awarded $1.95 million in funding for the project by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST). The project will include the replacement of waterlines and 62 service connections along Main Street.
According to officials, the existing waterline system was installed on Main Street more than 100 years ago.
The current waterline system serves 2,385 residential customers with a population of 5,560, and current user fees are not expected to increase as a result of the funding package, according to the release announcing the PennVEST funding last year.