BIG RUN – Two people were seriously injured when a car collided with an Amish buggy in Big Run Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney.
State police said a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Dane D. Dicker, 34, of Punxsutawney was traveling north on East Main Street/Route 119 near Filtering Plant Road in Big Run around 5:30 a.m. on April 20. The Fusion approached the buggy, which was also traveling north, from the rear. The Fusion struck the buggy “at the one o’clock position causing all occupants of the buggy to be ejected onto the roadway,” according to state police.
Johnny S. Schlabach, 32, of Big Run and Melvin Byler, 24, of Punxsutawney were seriously injured, and flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment, state police said. Schlabach was driving the buggy and Byler was the front passenger.
Eli A. Hostetler, 21, of Punxsutawney was a rear passenger in the buggy, but was not injured, according to state police.
Dicker was not injured in the crash.
No charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.