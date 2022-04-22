REYNOLDSVILLE -- A vehicle reportedly hit a utility pole, mailbox and road sign before fleeing the scene on East Main Street in Reynoldsville early Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois.
State police are requesting information about the incident, since a search for the unknown vehicle and driver was unsuccessful.
According to a news release, state police said a vehicle was traveling east on Route 322/East Main Street near South 11th Street in Reynoldsville around 2 a.m. Friday when the vehicle left the road and went onto a sidewalk, striking a mailbox and road sign. The vehicle then reportedly traveled across both lanes and hit a utility pole, ultimately causing damage to multiple poles.
State police said the vehicle then fled in an unknown direction, and a search of the area was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.
State police also issued a news release around 8 a.m. Friday stating that a portion of Route 322 in Reynoldsville was temporarily closed. The closure was because of a vehicle crash, “where utility poles were struck that brought lines down across the roadway.”