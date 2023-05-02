WOODLAND — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a dead person on Tuesday morning near Interstate 80 in Clearfield County.
According to Clearfield-based state police, police were notified at 10:25 a.m. when a construction worker traveling on Hoopup Road saw what appeared to be a dead body. The body was found between Hoopup Road and I-80 in a wooded area near the westbound off-ramp of exit 123 –Woodland.
Police said as of Tuesday afternoon, the incident was being investigated and more information will be released in the near future. The identity of the deceased is currently unknown and when positively identified, will be released after the notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with information about this investigation should contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800 under incident PA23-567739.