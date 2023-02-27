BROCKWAY — A DuBois man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219 near Brockway Sunday night, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
DuBois-based state police reported Allen C. Snyder II, 42, died in the crash that occurred at 7 p.m. in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
State police said Snyder was driving a 2014 Hyundai (no model listed) south on Route 219 near the intersection with Glasshurst Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hyundai crossed the solid yellow lines into the path of a 2015 International Harvester driven by Robert W. Copley Jr., 48, of Mount Jewett.
Snyder was fatally injured as a result of the collision, state police said.
Copley had suspected minor injuries, according to state police.
Route 219 was closed to traffic until 11:20 p.m.
State police were assisted at the scene by Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department, Brockway Ambulance and PennDOT.