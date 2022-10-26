BROCKWAY — A memorial service and bench dedication was held at the Brockway American Legion Post 95 Tuesday morning to honor late Pennsylvania State Trooper Monty Mitchell.
Along with Mitchell’s family, many fellow state troopers gathered at the Legion’s Memorial Park for the ceremony. Mitchell died in February 2021 at the age of 45 following a medical emergency while he was on duty. Mitchell was assigned to the patrol section of Troop C, DuBois.
“Monty valued the brotherhood of the Pennsylvania State Police and the loyalty of his fellow members and exemplified what it was to be a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper,” said State Police Major Wayne Kline.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61, Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, fellow state troopers, friends, and colleagues have “taken extraordinary steps to ensure Trooper Mitchell will never be forgotten,” Kline said. Groups have organized two Monty Mitchell Scholarship golf tournaments for those looking to serve their community like Mitchell did.
Mitchell’s mother and stepfather, Judy Mitchell and Dave Carlson, attended the ceremony, being given a seat on the bench to be dedicated in Monty’s memory.
“I’m just overwhelmed with the honor that they’ve given my son. They’ve done so much for our family and Monty was loved by a lot of people and I appreciate their honoring him,” Judy Mitchell said.
The two golf tournaments were held at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Mitchell’s memory. Some of the money from these tournaments was used for the bench.
“They said that they were going to get a bench in Monty’s memory and put near, as close as they could, to the tank that he delivered the summer after he graduated, his first year really in the Army,” Judy Mitchell said.
Carlson said he and Mitchell worried because it was cloudy earlier in the morning, and saw it wasn’t supposed to get sunny until around 1 p.m. He said on their way to the Legion, they saw the sky clear up and become sunny in time for the ceremony.
Mitchell further said the rest of the money raised through the golf tournaments went to providing scholarships to area high school graduates. One senior received $1,500, and an additional 10 scholarships each worth $750 were given to students who were children or grandchildren of state troopers.
“That has helped a lot of kids further their education. They’ve had two of them now, and last year was the first time they were able to give the scholarship away, so they’ve got money ahead for next year now. It’s a nice way to remember my son,” Judy Mitchell said.
She said state troopers are like a family, and have consistently come by their house to check on them. She said Mitchell was her only child that lived nearby, with her other two children living out-of-state.
“We would eat with Monty once a week, and when we got into something we couldn’t handle, we’d call Monty,” Judy Mitchell said.
According to Mitchell’s obituary, he graduated from Brockway Area High School in 1994.
In November 2007, Mitchell enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police. He graduated with the 126th cadet class and was assigned to Troop G, Huntingdon and then to Troop C, Ridgway, and most recently to the patrol section of Troop C, DuBois.
Mitchell enlisted at the age of 17 in the U.S. Army Reserve with the 629th Transportation Company out of DuBois as a motor transportation operator. His most recent assignment had been as platoon sergeant with the 298th Transportation Company out of Clearfield.
During Mitchell’s 28 years of military service, he earned numerous commendations including a Combat Action Badge, two Bronze Stars, one Meritorious Service Medal, one Army Commendation Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, one Army Good Conduct Medal, nine Army Reserves Components Achievement Medals, one Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, one Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, one Iraq Campaign Medal, two Overseas Service Ribbons, and two Armed Forces Reserve Medals representing 20 years completed service.