BROCKWAY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported burglary in Snyder Township near Brockway the morning of July 17.
According to state police in DuBois, a suspect pried open a window on a building located at 11712 Route 28 between 6-6:30 a.m. on July 17. The suspect reportedly entered the building and ransacked an office, stealing a .22-caliber revolver from a desk.
The suspect then left through a rear garage bay door and fled the scene in a silver Hyundai Tucson, state police said.
Through investigation, state police determined the suspect parked on a separate property and walked to the building that was burglarized.
An online search shows Preston Dairy Equipment listed with the address of the burglarized location provided by state police.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.