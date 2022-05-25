PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney have filed a report releasing the names of those involved in a two-vehicle crash outside of Punxsutawney on Route 36 last Wednesday that resulted in one driver being flown by helicopter from the scene.
According to the state police report, Kierstynn Kiehl, 18, of Mayport, was driving a Chevrolet Impala, and was flown from the scene. She was taken to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries, police said.
Jeremiah Bowley, 30, of Brookville, was driving a Peterbilt semi-truck and was not injured in the accident. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Kiehl was charged for duties at the stop sign.
Punxsutawney Station 30 Fire Chief Doug McAffos said that the intersection where the crash happened has “been a bad intersection” for the department and there are quite a few accidents there.
According to the report, Kiehl was heavily entrapped and had to be extricated by mechanical means.
Those on scene were Jefferson County EMS, Stat Med-Evac, Punxsutawney Fire Department, PennDOT, and Brosius Towing.