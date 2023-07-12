DuBOIS — As of Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police were still searching for a man last seen in the DuBois area Tuesday who reportedly failed to show up for a jail sentence.
According to online court documents, state police filed charges against Donald Frantz Jr., 45, of Punxsutawney on Tuesday, including escape and default in required appearance. The case is currently listed as inactive, as Frantz remains at large.
According to state police in Punxsutawney, Frantz failed to appear for his weekend jail sentence at Jefferson County Jail for a prior DUI charge.
“He was in the work release program and he didn’t show up for his weekend sentence,” Trooper Vaughn Norbert, public information officer for PSP Troop C, said. “A warrant was filed for his arrest.”
Through investigation, state police determined Frantz was at a residence on South Brady Street in Sandy Township.
Frantz was seen at the residence Tuesday before he fled into a nearby wooded area, state police said. The area was searched for several hours by law enforcement officers, drones and a helicopter, but Frantz was not found.
State police said Frantz was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants heading toward South Highland Street.
“They deployed drones and a helicopter, but the search was unsuccessful,” Norbert said. “He is still at large.”
Norbert said state police are not considering Frantz a danger to society.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-938-0510.