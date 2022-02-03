PUNXSUTAWNEY — Brian Smith, state representative and Punxsutawney resident, was named the Punxsutawney Man of the Year at Tuesday evening’s Groundhog Banquet.
The Man of the Year was presented by Jeff “Sky Painter” Grube. Smith joked that he realized he was to be the recipient because all of his family attended the banquet with him this year.
“The 2021 Punxsutawney Man of the Year is a hardworking, dedicated member of the Punxsutawney community. He has received many accolades for his outstanding service and involvement in local community organizations,” Grube said.
Smith is a member of the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, has served as the president and treasurer, assisted with the annual fundraising auction and Christmas Circle of Trees, and multiphasic blood testing events. He also received the Rotarian of the Year award in 2016.
He has also served on the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Board, including time as a past vice president. He was also on the borough council for four years, serving two as the president.
“I was actually looking at all the last names in the last several years. A lot of them are my friends, a lot of them are people that I worked with on the Rotary Club, on the Chamber Board, and we did all these things for this town and you never expect this, not for yourself,” said Smith, who currently represents Pennsylvania’s 66th District in the state House of Representatives.
Smith has helped with the SPLASH fundraiser, and sponsored and organized the Home for the Holidays Parade for two years.
“We believe you may have also seen him watering flower baskets for the Garden Club. Installing Christmas snowflake lights, and banners throughout the town, and fundraising and installing a memorial playground, or teaching junior achievement classes,” Grube said.
Smith said he appreciates his community, and “that’s why I’ve done the things I’ve done.” He said everybody comes from different towns, but everyone knows what it’s like to live somewhere and want to give back.
“Thank you very much everybody, and happy Groundhog Day,” Smith said.
Scott Depp, who was named the Man of the Year last year was asked to the front of the room to present Smith with the award since the banquet was not held in 2021.