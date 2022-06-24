POCONO MANOR – Kerith Strano-Taylor, director of Jefferson County Children and Youth Services, was honored at the Department of Human Service’s 30th annual Pennsylvania Permanency Conference Thursday.
Strano-Taylor received the “Permanency Advocate Recognition” award, which “recognizes a dynamic individual who demonstrates a commitment to building cooperative relationships to expedite the permanency process,” according to a press release.
Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead kicked off the conference at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Pocono Mountains. The conference is attended by child welfare professionals, current and prospective foster or adoptive families, kinship care providers, and others with a vested interest in ensuring children have safe, permanent and loving homes.
“We are here to celebrate 30 years of families and professionals from all aspects of the child welfare system coming together to learn and share with one another, each one with the same goal of helping Pennsylvania’s children and youth find their forever home,” said Snead. “The last two years have been challenging for our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including children and youth facing tremendous uncertainties when placed in our foster care system during the COVID-19 crisis. As we recover, we must continue to support the people most affected and thank the caseworkers, foster families, and advocates that have worked tirelessly to achieve permanent connections for our children and youth. I personally thank you for your hard work and dedication.”
The permanency conference is designed to:
- Train participants on how to prepare children and their families for their journey towards permanency.
- Educate and support all those involved in finding permanent homes for Pennsylvania’s foster children.
- Provide an opportunity for children to be matched with prospective foster and adoptive families.
- Network and share information surrounding issues for children and youth in special needs adoptions and permanency.
Attendees are encouraged to work together to find innovative ways to help participants through the permanency process. The conference also includes an awards ceremony recognizing those who help children and youth achieve permanent homes.
Since the Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) began in 1992, there have been more than 53,000 adoptions in Pennsylvania. The most adoptions to occur in Pennsylvania was in FFY 2019, with 2,829 children and youth successfully adopted. There are more than 13,600 Pennsylvania children in foster care on any given day and more than 3,000 who need forever homes.