PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School’s new student and seventh-grade transition day to help incoming students navigate the high school is coming up on Aug. 12.
The PASD school year for all students will start on Monday, Aug. 21.
Student transition day is set for Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, with transportation available. This “student-only mini camp” is a day to get students acquainted with the school’s layout and help them find the classrooms they will need.
Students will get their schedule for the upcoming year, and take tours of the building to help map out where they will need to be.
They will also be given their school iPad and eat lunch at the school.
In preparing for the upcoming school year, school officials also ask parents to contact the transportation department by calling the office at 814-938-5151, ext. 1116, or emailing Kelly Surkala at kelsurkala@punxsy.k12.pa.us, if:
- The family has moved since May 26.
- There is need for an alternate bus stop.
- A child will not be riding the bus this school year.
The school asks that parents contact the transportation department before Aug. 14, as there will be no changes made after this date. Requests made after this day will not be effective until Aug. 28.
The district will be allowing bus passes for both elementary and high school students this year, but not until Sept. 11.