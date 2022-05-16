PITTSBURGH –Brockway Center for Arts & Technology had two of its after-school program high school students win awards at the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild in Pittsburgh on May 4.
BCAT entered nine students into the juried exhibition, with six getting into the show with various metal and ceramic media artworks.
David Hutchins from Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) had two metal artworks accepted into the exhibition — a ring and a brass belt buckle. He was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Indiana University of Pennsylvania by Sharon Massey, the head of the IUP Metals/Jewelry Program, based on his constructed hollow brass ring with a resin design that looked like the Milky Way Galaxy.
Morgan Redrup from DuBois Central Catholic High School had two metal artworks accepted into the exhibition — a cast sterling silver owl ring that she carved and a nickel silver hollow construction ring. She was awarded a $1,250 scholarship to Touchstone Center for Arts based on her hollow ring design.
Other students representing BCAT included Mariska Isaac from Jeff Tech with two pieces in the exhibition — a hand packed enamel heathcliff key chain and cast sterling silver cuttlebone necklace; Naliyah Gardner from Jeff Tech with a set of six carved ceramic coasters; Shaliah Kohlenberg from Jeff Tech with a five fingered hand chain artwork; Abby Downes from DCC with a shooting star spinner ring and matching dangle earrings.
The Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild Exhibit is held each year and is an affiliate of the Manchester Bidwell Corporation located in Pittsburgh. BCAT was the first rural center to be affiliated with MBC, as well as the first to have a metals/jewelry program.