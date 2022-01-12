REYNOLDSVILLE — A Stump Creek man is facing 57 felony charges for allegedly possessing several images of child pornography.
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations filed charges against Drue J. Crooks, 29, including criminal use of a communication facility, 28 counts of child pornography, 28 counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts –all second and third degree felonies.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, investigators received a CyberTip generated by Google, advising two images of child pornography were uploaded to Gmail in April 2020.
Google provided the account information that the images were uploaded from, including the account name, phone number, and email address, and IP address used to upload the images.
The IP address was found to be owned by Comcast Cable, which was subpoenaed for the subscriber information.
The investigator was contacted again that two images of child pornography were uploaded to the Verizon Cloud in November 2020 and January 2021. The phone number associated with the Verizon account was given, and it was the same phone number listed for Crooks from the previously verified Comcast information from the last CyberTip.
Crooks was later interviewed at his home, where he admitted to searching for adult pornography on a website, according to the affidavit. He allegedly admitted some of the links he would click would lead to adult pornography and sometimes child pornography. He reportedly said he never searched for child pornography on purpose.
A search warrant was later served for the Gmail account linked to Crooks that allegedly uploaded the child pornography images. Investigators found that two emails were sent from one of Crooks’ emails to another account he owned that included images and a video of child pornography, including indecent contact and the original photos included in the CyberTip.
In total there were allegedly 20 images/videos of child pornography and six images/videos involving indecent contact found in the emails. Also on the Gmail account were photos of Crooks himself. There were a total of 22 images/videos either located or transferred by the Gmail account and the Verizon Cloud account, according to the affidavit.
Crooks has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 25 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.