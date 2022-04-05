DuBOIS — The Clearfield/Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team will be hosting a special film screening of “My Ascension” at the Penn State DuBois campus on May 5 followed by a panel session related to suicide awareness.
This program is co-sponsored between the suicide prevention team, Peerstar, and the Clearfield/Jefferson Community Support Program. The event will take place in the Hiller Auditorium on the campus from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
“My Ascension” is a feature length documentary that follows Emma Benoit’s journey to walk again after being paralyzed. Benoit was 16 years old and a Dutchtown varsity cheerleader when a suicide attempt left her paralyzed, but put her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope and stay alive.
The film follows her journey while also highlighting the stories of two young people who tragically did not survive their suicide attempts. The audience will learn firsthand from their families, friends, school officials and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it.
The showing of the film will be followed by Q&A session related to suicide awareness and prevention.
The panel will include State Rep. Mike Armanini, Executive Director an Chair of the Suicide Prevention Alliance Govan Martin, DuBois Middle School Hope Squad, Suicide Awareness Advocate Mary Brown, Penn State DuBois Human Development and Family Studies Jessica Clontz, White Deer Run Regional Service Coordinator Amanda Milliren, Community Care Behavioral Health Organization Representative Mike Gwin, Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Butler County Donna Lamison, and former Mental Health Professional Chuck Sallows.
The panel will be hosted by Daniel Cable, a Peerstar recovery outreach coordinator and mental health/suicide awareness advocate. Some questions already prepared for the panel include:
- What are some tools to help explain your feelings to others?
- The suicide rate is high during the mid-teens. What do you think the reason for this is? What is different about this time in a person’s life? What risk factors are involved?
- What do statistics say about the size of the suicide problem?
- Are there warning signs people may exhibit when considering suicide?
- What factors put some teens more at risk than others?
Light refreshments will also be provided during the event. Those with additional questions can contact Cable at dcable@peerstarllc.com. More information about the film and Benoit’s story can be found at www.myascension.us